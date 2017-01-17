OTTAWA Jan 17 Canada's housing agency said on
Tuesday it will increase its homeowner mortgage loan insurance
premiums in a move that makes it marginally more expensive for
borrowers to buy a home but should not materially affect the
housing market.
The move will add about C$5 to the average monthly mortgage
payment, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said.
The slightly higher borrowing cost for new buyers comes
after recent moves by the government to tighten mortgage lending
rules in a bid to prevent homebuyers from taking on too much
debt to get into Canada's hot housing market. While some markets
have cooled, Toronto, the largest, is still boiling, with
bidding wars a common feature of the seller's market.
"We do not expect the higher premiums to have a significant
impact on the ability of Canadians to buy a home," Steven
Mennill, senior vice-president of insurance at CMHC, said in a
statement. "Overall, the changes will preserve competition in
the mortgage loan insurance industry and contribute to financial
stability."
The CMHC is the nation's largest mortgage insurer. Buyers
can purchase a home with a down payment as small as 5 percent of
the purchase price, but insurance is typically required by
lenders when the down payment is less than 20 percent.
During the first nine months of 2016, the average
CMHC-insured loan was about C$245,000 and the average down
payment was 8 percent, the agency said.
The mortgage insurance premium can be paid as a lump sum but
is more often added to the mortgage principal and paid over the
life of the loan as a part of the monthly payment.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrea Ricci)