OTTAWA Jan 24 Housing prices in Canada's
largest city, Toronto, have increased disproportionately and are
spilling over into nearby communities, the federal housing
agency said on Tuesday.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said the
spillover of rising home prices has affected nearby cities
within commuting distance of Toronto. It noted the average price
in the Greater Toronto Area was up 18 percent in the third
quarter of 2016 from the same quarter in 2015.
While most Canadian housing markets have cooled after a long
boom, Toronto has continued to boil, sparking concerns about a
bubble. The government tightened mortgage lending rules again
late in 2016 in a bid to lower the risk of consumers taking on
too much debt to get into the market.
The CMHC has said there is strong evidence of overvaluation
in Toronto, with the growth in house prices persistently
outpacing economic and demographic fundamentals.
The report said the spillover effect of high prices is
greatest in communities closer to Toronto, and that the impact
of a negative or positive shock would affect prices in the
spillover communities more dramatically than in Toronto itself.
It said, for example, that "an unexpected 10 percent
contraction in GTA (Greater Toronto Area) prices could lead
Hamilton prices to decline by 14 percent within one year," the
report said.
