OTTAWA, April 12 Canadian home prices rose in
March as prices continued to climb in major cities in Ontario
and British Columbia, according to data released on Wednesday
which was likely to add to concerns about affordability in some
parts of the country.
The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which
measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed
prices rose 0.9 percent last month. It was the largest March
increase in 10 years, the report said.
Compared with a year ago, prices jumped 13.5 percent, the
biggest 12-month increase since November 2006.
Higher prices in Toronto once again helped drive the
national figures, with home prices in the city rising 1.8
percent, the 14th consecutive monthly gain. Prices were up a
record 24.8 percent from a year ago.
Accelerating prices in Toronto have raised fears that its
housing market may be in a bubble. Canada's Finance Minister
Bill Morneau is expected to meet with Ontario Finance Minister
Charles Sousa to discuss housing affordability.
Prices rose 2.1 percent on a monthly basis in nearby
Hamilton, where real estate has become more expensive as buyers
are priced out of Toronto.
In Vancouver, prices gained 0.9 percent, leaving them just
0.2 percent below the peak hit last September. Prices were up
12.2 percent from the year before, slightly lower than the
national average. Activity in the city has cooled since a
foreign buyers tax was implemented last August.
Price gains were more robust in the British Columbia capital
of Victoria, up 1.0 percent on the month and 18.0 percent on the
year.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)