TORONTO Feb 6 Canadian housing prices
rose in January on a monthly basis for the first time in three
months, led by gains in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver,
according to a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
The newly launch MLS Home Price Index, which monitors
housing prices in five major urban markets, rose 0.27 percent in
January from a month earlier. It was up 5.2 percent from the
previous year's level.
"While home prices remain up compared to one year ago, price
growth from one month to the next has been slowing, causing
year-over-year gains to shrink, and prices are generally
expected to continue to stabilize this year," Gary Morse, the
industry group's president, said in a statement.