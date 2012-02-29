TORONTO Feb 29 Canadian home resale prices dropped for the second straight month in December as five of 11 metropolitan markets declined, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices slid 0.2 percent in December from November, but were up 6.8 percent from a year earlier. December was the first month since September 2010 in which all 11 metropolitan markets showed prices up from 12 months earlier.