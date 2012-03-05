* Sales to rise 0.3 pct in 2012 - CREA
* Sales to dip 0.3 pct in 2013
* Avg home price to fall 1.1 pct in 2012 to C$359,100
March 5 Sales of existing homes in Canada
are projected to increase slightly this year, but dip in 2013,
the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.
Sales are predicted to rise 0.3 percent in 2012 to 458,800
nationally, up from 457,305 in 2011, said CREA. The modest
increase is attributed to rising demand in Alberta, Saskatchewan
and Nova Scotia which is expected to offset declines in British
Columbia, Ontario and New Brunswick.
However the trend is expected to reverse in 2013, with
national sales dipping 0.3 percent to 457,200.
"So long as the European debt crisis is contained and a
global economic recession avoided, low interest rates will
support Canadian home sales and prices," CREA Chief Economist
Gregory Klump said in a statement.
The Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate
announcement this week with analysts anticipating no change to
the current 1 percent target, according to a Reuters survey.
On Monday, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said the Canadian
economy should grow modestly and the budget deficit should
gradually be eliminated.
CREA also said the average home price this year is expected
to fall 1.1 percent from 2011 to C$359,100 ($363,500), down from
C$363,116 in 2011. In 2013, the average price is forecast to
rebound 0.9 percent to C$362,300.
Ten of 14 economists and strategists surveyed last month in
Reuters' first poll on the Canadian housing sector said they
expect home prices to stall with a mere 0.1 percent rise this
year, and the same in 2013.
In contrast to the United States, the housing market in
Canada has remained robust, though some officials have warned of
rising household debt levels while mortgage rates remain low.
"There has been some moderation in the housing market. I
remain concerned about the condo market, quite frankly,"
Flaherty said on Monday.
"Interest rates are relatively low, so I again encourage
Canadians to be careful in the amount of debt they take on in
terms of residential mortgages because rates will go up some day
and I would not want people to get caught."