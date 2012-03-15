* Existing home sales up 1.4 percent in Feb from Jan

* National avg home price up 2 percent year over year

TORONTO, March 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada climbed 1.4 percent in February from January, following a decline in the previous month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said sales were up 8.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 4 percent gain in January. The annual numbers were not seasonally adjusted.

The national average home price rose 2 percent on a year-over-year basis in February, compared with a 1.2 percent gain in January.

Meanwhile, the number newly listed homes advanced 1.9 percent month-over-month.

Canada's buoyant housing sector is being closely watched by policymakers and economists, with some voicing fears the market is overheated and entering bubble territory in certain cities, such as Toronto.

Housing activity has been boosted by record low mortgage rates offered by some lenders, including Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada.