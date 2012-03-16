* Canada's 2nd largest bank sounds warning on housing, debt
* "Significant imbalance" has developed
* Sees household debt-income ratio hitting 160 pct in 2013
* Says further action to constrain lending would be prudent
OTTAWA, March 16 Canadian housing is 10 to
15 percent over-valued, Canada's second largest bank warned on
Friday, as it called for more action to constrain lending
growth.
Toronto-Dominion Bank chief economist Craig Alexander said
in an analysis that if the overvaluation were unwound rapidly,
the market correction would be three times the magnitude of the
housing market correction of the early 1990s.
Alexander said it is more likely that there will be a
gradual decline in sales and prices over the next several years
unless there is a sharp rise in joblessness or interest rates.
He warned against complacency, however.
"We need to acknowledge that a significant imbalance has
developed and it poses a clear and present danger to Canada's
medium-term economic outlook," he wrote. "It also suggests that
further actions to constrain lending growth may be prudent."
At greatest risk is Vancouver, a magnet for foreign buyers,
along with the Toronto condo market, and the broad housing
markets in Quebec City and Montreal, he said.
"Nevertheless, beyond selected cities, it is natural to
assume that it will be a shock to all real estate markets when
interest rates eventually rise from their prevailing exceedingly
low levels," he said.
Parallel with the real estate valuations is elevated
household indebtedness. The ratio of debt to personal disposable
income declined in the fourth quarter of 2011 to 150.6 percent
from 151.9 percent in the third, but Alexander
said this was due to a spike in unincorporated business and farm
income that will probably prove to be temporary.
In fact, he forecast that by late 2013 the ratio will reach
the 160 percent peak seen in the United States and Britain
before their real estate corrections.
Alexander said the Bank of Canada, which has repeatedly
voiced concern over housing prices and household debt, is in a
bind because if it raises rates while the U.S. Federal Reserve
holds rates steady, that would boost the Canadian dollar further
and slow growth.
A majority of forecasters polled by Reuters last month
predicted that the federal government would tighten mortgage
rules this year. Alexander urged authorities to
take a gradualist approach in any tightening.