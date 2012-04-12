OTTAWA, April 12 The prices of new homes in
Canada grew by 0.3 percent in February from January, the 11th
consecutive monthly increase, Statistics Canada said on
Thursday.
The increase was slightly greater than the 0.2 percent
advance forecast by market operators. Compared with a year
earlier the index was up 2.3 percent, slightly down from the 2.4
percent growth year-on-year noted in January.
The metropolitan region of Toronto and Oshawa - which
represents 26.6 percent of the overall market - was the top
contributor to the month-on-month increase, growing by 0.4
percent.
The most significant monthly decline was the 0.2 percent
drop observed in Vancouver, the third most important
metropolitan region.
Overall, prices were up in 12 regions in February, held
steady in five, and dropped in four.