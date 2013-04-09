By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, April 9 Canadian housing starts edged
higher in March and building permits were weaker than expected
in February, reports released on Tuesday showed, offering some
reassurance that Canada's housing sector is simply cooling, not
crashing.
While housing starts rose for a second straight month, all
the strength was in the rural market - urban starts dropped
sharply - and a longer-term trend showed construction is
continuing to moderate, according to a report from government
agency Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.
Meanwhile, data from Statistics Canada showed the value of
Canadian building permits rose a weaker-than-expected 1.7
percent in February as a sharp decline in plans for multi-family
housing partially offset strength in other projects.
The reports furnished further evidence of a slowing in
Canada's housing market, which was red-hot a year ago but has
cooled dramatically since the government tightened mortgage
rules in mid 2012 to prevent a U.S.-style real estate bubble.
"So far, so good on the soft landing in Canadian housing,"
BMO Capital Markets senior economist Robert Kavcic said in a
research note, pointing out that starts have receded to just
above levels seen two years ago.
"Starts have now bounced back in two straight months since
January's deep decline, and the average for all of Q1 sat at a
comfortable 177,100. That's ... in line with fundamental demand
and probably right about where policymakers would like to see
activity."
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts
was 184,028 units in March, up from 183,207 in February and well
above the consensus forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll for
176,500.
But the monthly gain was entirely due to a 24 percent surge
in rural starts to the highest level since 2010, a pace one
economist said was not sustainable.
The six-month trend level in housing starts was 189,742 in
March, continuing a downward slope that began in the middle of
2012, when Canada's robust housing market peaked.
The Conservative federal government tightened mortgage
lending rules in July 2012 to cool the sizzling housing sector,
its fourth such move in four years. The changes shortened the
maximum mortgage length, making it harder for Canadians to take
on too much debt to get into the expensive real estate market.
"We look for the level of housing starts to remain around
this level for the balance of the year," Mazen Issa, Canada
macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a research note.
"Slowing construction will also help limit the risk from an
accumulation of inventory when interest rates inevitably move
higher. Moreover, at these levels, the pace of construction
activity is more in line with demographic fundamentals."
URBAN STARTS DOWN
The rise in the standalone monthly rate of housing starts
was fueled by a surge in rural starts. Construction starts fell
for urban single-detached houses and edged lower for
multiple-unit urban starts, typically condos.
Urban starts fell 2.7 percent in March to 157,217 units, led
by a 6.6 percent decline in single-family starts to 60,558
units. Multiple-unit urban starts were relatively unchanged at
96,659 units in March, CMHC said.
Separate data showed Canadian building permits rose 1.7
percent in February after a 1.8 percent gain in January. Market
players had expected a February gain of 4.3 percent.
Permits for the nonresidential sector jumped 18.9 percent
and residential permits fell 7.2 percent.
In line with the softening trend in the housing market since
mid-2012, permits for multi-family housing fell 19.1 percent in
February, the seventh decrease in eight months, Statscan said.
Permits for single-family houses rose a tepid 1.1 percent.
Municipalities approved 14,071 new residential buildings in
February, down 12 percent from January.
"Despite the earlier-released upside surprise in March
housing starts, today's data confirm that homebuilding activity
could continue to struggle in the months ahead, weighing on the
overall economy," Emanuella Enenajor, economist at CIBC World
Markets, said in a note.