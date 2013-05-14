TORONTO May 14 Canadian home prices rose in April from March as three strong Western markets more than offset weak showings elsewhere, while the annual gain in prices slowed, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.2 percent in April from a month earlier, the weakest April gain in 15 years except for the 2009 recession. The index was up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, the smallest 12-month gain since November 2009.