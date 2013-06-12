TORONTO, June 12 Canadian home prices jumped in
May from April as a spring rebound in sales continued in most
cities, offsetting a couple of weak markets, the
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on
Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 1.1 percent in
May from a month earlier. It was the ninth time in 15 years that
May prices were up 1.0 percent or more from April.
The index was up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, which
matched the April rate and marked the smallest 12-month gain
since November 2009.