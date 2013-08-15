By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Aug 15 Sales of existing homes in
Canada edged up in July from June and were much higher than a
year earlier, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CMHC) said
on Thursday in a report that suggested the housing market has
leveled off after a spring surge.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said
sales were up 0.2 percent in July from the month before. Actual
sales for July, not seasonally adjusted, were up 9.4 percent
from a year earlier.
July's increase lifted sales to just below levels reached
before Canada's Conservative government tightened mortgage
lending rules last summer.
Fearing a housing bubble after years of heated activity, the
government changed lending rules to make it harder to take on
too much debt to buy a house. The changes, which took effect in
July 2012, shortened the maximum length of a government-insured
mortgage and limited the amount that people can borrow against
their homes.
The housing market slowed dramatically in response to the
tighter rules, and some economists worried that the U.S. housing
crash of the last decade would be repeated in Canada. But
prices, which lag sales activity, have so far only slowed their
rise, and the spring market brought the traditional seasonal
bounce in home buying.
That now appears to be leveling off.
"More evidence that Canada's housing market has absorbed
last year's mortgage rule tightening, and that the overall
market remains balanced and well-behaved," BMO Senior Economist
Robert Kavcic said in a research note.
"Despite the bearish fingers pointed at Canada's housing
market, sales have rebounded 11 percent from their February low
and now sit almost right in line with the 10-year average," he
added.
CREA's home price index rose 2.7 percent in July from a year
earlier to a record high.
Sales were led by double-digit gains in Vancouver, Calgary,
Edmonton and Toronto.
A separate report from the federal housing agency showed new
homebuilding in Canada is expected to stabilize in the second
half of 2013 before increasing modestly in 2014 as employment,
economic growth and net migration increase.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said housing
starts will be in the range of 177,100 to 188,500 units in 2013,
with a point forecast, or most likely outcome, of 182,800 units,
down from 214,827 in 2012. For 2014, it forecast starts would
range from 165,600 to 207,600 units, with a point forecast of
186,600.
CHHC said existing home sales will range from 431,600 to
466,200 in 2013, with a point forecast of 448,900, down slightly
from the 453,372 in 2012. For 2014, it expects a move up to the
range of 437,700 to 497,500 with a point forecast of 467,600.
Price gains are expected to slow in 2013 and 2014. CMHC's
point forecast for the average price calls for a 2.7 percent
gain to C$374,800 ($362,500) 2013, and a 2.1 percent gain to
C$382,800 in 2014.