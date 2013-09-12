BRIEF-LHV Pank starts development of a new business line
* LHV Pank, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has decided to initiate a new line of business
* New housing price index rises 0.2 pct in July
* Prices gain 1.9 percent vs year
OTTAWA, Sept 12 The price of new homes in Canada grew by 0.2 percent in July from June for the second straight month, led by increases in the Toronto-Oshawa region and the nation's oil capital Calgary, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The gain beat market expectations for a 0.1 percent climb. Prices in July were 1.9 percent higher than the same month in 2012.
New house prices in Calgary climbed 0.6 percent in the month and a hefty 5.8 percent in the 12-month period, the biggest year-on-year price movement in that city since December 2007.
In Toronto-Oshawa, prices rose 0.3 percent and 2.6 percent in the month and year, respectively.
Overall, prices rose in 10 cities, fell in six and were unchanged in five.
The Canadian government, which imposed tighter mortgage rules in July 2012, and the Bank of Canada have long expressed concerns the housing market might overheat. The government's intervention helped slow real estate activity late last year but data from recent months has renewed concerns among some analysts about a potential bubble.
The new housing price index excludes condominiums, which the government has said are a particular cause for concern.
* LHV Pank, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has decided to initiate a new line of business
* Sells real estate package worth 143 million euros ($152.52 million) as it continues to streamline its proprietary portfolio
DUBAI, April 4 Fractional moves in crude oil prices and skittish international bourses will give investors no fresh impetus to move funds into Gulf equity markets on Tuesday, leaving them vulnerable to short-term day traders.