By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Nov 13 Canadian home prices edged
higher in October from the month before but the gain was lower
than average, suggesting the market is cooler than usual, the
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on
Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed overall prices rose 0.1 percent last
month from September. The average October monthly gain over 15
years of data has been 0.2 percent, Teranet said.
The index was up 3.1 percent on an annual basis, an
acceleration from September's 2.7 percent price appreciation and
well above the trough of 1.8 percent in June.
The report echoes data on both sales activity and prices
that suggest Canada's housing market has cooled after a strong
spring and summer.
Economists are divided over whether the market has achieved
a soft landing after years of roaring ahead, or if it will still
undergo a sharp price correction similar to the U.S. housing
crash. Mortgage rates remain near historic lows and are not
expected to rise much as long as official interest rates are
held low to stimulate the economy.
"For as long as the Bank of Canada remains on the sidelines
- which we now expect until H2-2015 - the risk of an adverse
development in Canadian housing is limited," Mazen Issa, a
Canada macro strategist at TD Securities, said in a research
note.
"Taken in tandem with the fading impact of tighter mortgage
regulations, the outlook for housing over the near-term is
expected to remain benign."
Canada sidestepped the worst of the financial crisis of the
last decade because it avoided the real estate excesses of its
U.S. neighbor, and a post-recession housing boom helped it
recover more quickly than its Group of Seven peers.
The housing market began to cool last year after the
country's Conservative government, worried about a potential
property bubble, tightened mortgage rules. Housing has since
rebounded in most markets but has started to ebb again as the
summer selling season fades.
The Teranet data showed prices rose in October from
September in just 3 of the 11 metropolitan markets surveyed,
with a 1.1 percent rise in Vancouver, a 1.0 percent rise in
Halifax and a 0.9 percent rise in Calgary.
Prices were down 0.8 percent in Hamilton, 0.6 percent in
Victoria, 0.5 percent in Ottawa, 0.4 percent in Quebec City, 0.3
percent in Edmonton, 0.2 percent in Toronto and 0.1 percent in
Montreal and Winnipeg.
Year-on-year prices dropped in two cities - Victoria, where
they were down 0.5 percent from October 2012, and Halifax, where
they fell 0.7 percent.
Compared with October 2012, prices were 6.7 percent higher
in Calgary, 4.6 percent higher in Hamilton, 4.1 percent higher
in Toronto, 3.8 percent higher in Quebec City, 2.7 percent
higher in Vancouver, 2.2 percent higher in Edmonton, 2.0 percent
higher in Winnipeg, and 0.9 percent higher in Montreal and
Ottawa.