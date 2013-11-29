(Corrects arrears rate for the end of 2012 to 0.35 percent in
* Loan-loss provisions dip as economy improves
* 3rd-qtr profit rises, but risks of housing correction
remain
* Debate over future of CMHC insurance business
TORONTO, Nov 29 Canada's housing agency said on
Friday it has set aside less money to cover bad mortgages as the
economy improves, even though concerns about a housing bubble
persist.
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said provisions
for claims dropped by C$19 million to C$895 million during the
third quarter and were down C$101 million for the first nine
months of the year as expectations for bad loans fell.
"We have seen improvement in the economic indicators that
underlie all of that, so for example, unemployment has improved
and home price inflation, which obviously influences the
severity of claims, has improved as well," Brian Naish, CMHC's
chief financial officer, said on a conference call.
Lower net claims helped CMHC boost profit by 20 percent in
the quarter to C$452 million, and total insurance in force
dipped slightly to C$559.8 billion. By law, CMHC is limited to
insuring C$600 billion in mortgages.
The strong quarterly showing included an arrears rate of
just 0.33 percent, a touch below 0.35 percent at the end of
2012. But it comes as concerns about Canada's robust housing
market continued.
Economists consistently say Canada's housing market is
overvalued and though most have ruled out the risk of a
U.S.-style correction, some fear the Canadian government will be
on the hook for big losses if the market collapses and CMHC is
forced to pay out on the mortgages it insures.
Mortgage default insurance is required for all homebuyers in
Canada whose down payment is less than 20 percent. CMHC, which
controls about two-thirds of the mortgage insurance market,
profits from the premiums paid, but it is at risk if defaults
rise dramatically because it has to reimburse lenders -
typically big banks - when a consumer defaults.
Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund said
Canada should consider scaling back the CMHC's mortgage
insurance role, turning the business over to private mortgage
insurers, because it exposes the government to financial system
risks and may distort the market's use of capital.
Shrinking the CMHC and handing its insurance business to the
private sector has long been advocated by fiscal conservatives,
but some analysts say the system provided confidence and
stability during the 2008-09 financial crisis, when the U.S.
mortgage market crashed.
In its third-quarter results, CMHC said insured volumes of
purchased homes climbed 11 percent in the quarter, while
refinancings dropped 81 percent in response to federal rule
changes introduced in July 2012 that made it harder for
homeowners to borrow against their home equity.
The Conservative federal government has tightened mortgage
lending rules four times in five years to cool the housing
market and prevent homebuyers from taking on too much debt.
CMHC said the average outstanding loan amount was C$141,175,
a slight increase from the end of 2012. The average equity in
the homeowner loan portfolio was steady at 45 percent.
