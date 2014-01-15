TORONTO Jan 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada dropped sharply in December from November, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday, adding to a string of data showing Canada's housing market was cooling as 2013 drew to a close.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was down 1.8 percent last month from November. Actual sales for December, not seasonally adjusted, were up 12.9 percent from December 2012, which was a particularly weak month.

CREA's home price index rose 4.3 percent from December 2012, a slight acceleration from November's 4.1 percent gain.