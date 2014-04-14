TORONTO, April 14 Canadian home prices were flat in March from February and 12-month home price inflation slowed slightly, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Monday.

While national prices were essentially unchanged last month from February, the index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed regional disparities, as Calgary roared ahead but Montreal faltered.

Prices were up 4.6 percent from a year ago, a slowing from February's 5.0 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Editing by W Simon)