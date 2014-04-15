BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
TORONTO, April 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada jumped in March from February as the winter deep freeze ended and home buyers started to come back into the market, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.
The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 1.0 percent last month from February.
Actual sales for March, not seasonally adjusted, were up 4.9 percent from March 2013.
CREA's home price index rose 5.2 percent from March 2013, a slight acceleration from February's 5.1 percent gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)
* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c