TORONTO, July 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in June from May, notching the fifth straight monthly increase after a slow winter and taking sales to their highest level since March 2010, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity was up 0.8 percent last month from May. Actual sales for June, not seasonally adjusted, were up a whopping 11.2 percent from June 2013.

CREA's home price index rose 5.4 percent from June 2013, a slight acceleration from May's 5.0 percent gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)