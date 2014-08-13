TORONTO Aug 13 Canadian home prices rose in July and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 1.1 percent last month, exceeding the historical average for July.

Prices were up 4.9 percent from a year earlier, a pickup from June's 4.4 percent price gain. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by W Simon)