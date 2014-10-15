TORONTO Oct 15 Home resales in Canada dropped
in September from August but prices continued to climb, separate
reports showed on Wednesday, suggesting tight supply supported
prices even as momentum in Canada's hot housing market may be
starting to wane.
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said sales were
down 1.4 percent last month from August, the first monthly
decline since January. Sales dropped in about 60 percent of
local markets across the country and cooled in several booming
markets, including Toronto and Calgary.
The data suggested the five-year runup in Canadian home
prices, spurred in part by low interest rates, may be making it
difficult for many Canadians to afford their first home or to
trade up to a bigger house.
"Sales activity and prices in the third quarter were up
compared to the second quarter, although momentum going into the
fourth quarter is showing tentative signs of waning," said
Gregory Klump, CREA's chief economist.
"The continuation of extraordinarily low mortgage rates has
been, and will continue to be, the key support for home sales
activity amid continuing price increases in some of Canada's
most active and expensive urban centers," he added.
Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, were up
10.6 percent from September 2013.
"Overall, the headline sales decline is a disappointment,
although more data points will be needed to confirm a clear
softening trend," CIBC World Markets economist Nick Exarhos said
in a research note.
Prices held firm as the number of houses listed declined 1.6
percent, keeping supply tight.
CREA, the industry group for Canadian real estate agents,
said prices rose 5.3 percent from September 2013. The national
average price for homes sold in September 2014, not seasonally
adjusted, was C$408,795 ($362,696), up 5.9 percent from
September 2013.
A separate report on Wednesday told a similar story. The
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed prices
rose 0.3 percent in September from August, boosting the pace of
12-month home price appreciation to 5.4 percent.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed national prices once again exceeded
the historical average for the month, extending their runup
following a brief slump in 2009.
The Teranet report showed prices fell in the month in four
of 11 cities, including a 1.8 percent drop in Victoria, a 1.1
percent drop in Ottawa, a 0.9 percent fall in Montreal and a 0.4
percent decline in Hamilton.
Prices were up elsewhere, including a 1.1 percent rise in
Calgary, a 0.9 percent gain in Vancouver and 0.7 percent
increases in Toronto and Halifax.
Over the past 12 months, prices have increased 9.5 percent
in Calgary, 7.4 percent in Toronto, 6.5 percent in Vancouver,
5.6 percent in Hamilton and 5.1 percent in Edmonton.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Editing by Peter Galloway)