TORONTO, July 14 Canadian home prices rose in June from a month ago and a year earlier, and the pace of the gains was higher than in May, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 1.4 percent last month from May. Prices were up 5.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)