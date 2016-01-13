China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
TORONTO Jan 13 Canadian home prices fell in December from a month earlier, but were still up from the year before, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices fell 0.1 percent last month from November. Prices were up 6.2 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: