TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's housing market is
overvalued in most major cities and overbuilding concerns have
increased in the western energy heartland where a sagging
economy has hurt demand, the federal housing agency said on
Wednesday.
In a report that highlights the nation's uneven real estate
market, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said there
is strong evidence of overvaluation in Toronto, the nation's
largest market, and Quebec City, while evidence of overvaluation
in Vancouver remains moderate.
While high prices are old news in hot markets, overbuilding
is looming as a growing concern in cooler markets as declines in
commodity prices hurt the nation's economy.
"The evidence of overbuilding has increased since the
previous assessment in Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Ottawa due
to either higher vacancy rates, high inventory of new and unsold
units, or a combination of both," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief
economist.
Canada's housing market had boomed since 2009, prompting
concerns about a bubble, but has cooled in some markets due to
slow economic growth and a drop in oil prices, creating what
policymakers have called a three-speed market.
The change in Canada's economic growth has meant that low
interest rates continue to support demand in the two largest
markets, Toronto and Vancouver, while rising unemployment and
uncertainty in the resource sector sideswipes housing there.
Other cities have simply plateaued.
When four factors - overheating, price acceleration,
overvaluation and overbuilding - were considered, Toronto,
Calgary, Regina and Saskatoon showed the strongest risk of
problematic conditions, the report said.
Canada's overall housing market showed low evidence of
overheating, price acceleration and overbuilding, and only
moderate evidence of overvaluation, unchanged from three months
ago, the report showed.
Economists have been divided over whether the long housing
boom would result in a U.S.-style crash in prices or simply a
moderation. Analysts said it is difficult to cool some markets
without hurting those that are already slowing.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Will Dunham)