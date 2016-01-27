(Recasts with detail on Calgary risks, vacancy rate; adds
regional detail)
TORONTO Jan 27 Most of Canada's housing market
is overvalued and overbuilding concerns have increased in the
western energy heartland, where a sagging economy has put
Calgary at high risk of housing problems, the federal housing
agency said on Wednesday.
In a report highlighting the nation's uneven real estate
market, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said there
is strong evidence of "problematic conditions" in Calgary,
Saskatoon, Regina and Toronto, the nation's largest market.
While the oil capital of Calgary had shown little evidence
of housing problems just three months earlier, it shot to the
highest level of concern early in the first quarter as vacancy
rates soared amid rising unemployment and economic gloom.
"Alberta in general, and Saskatchewan to some extent, is
reacting to a fairly significant shock right now, and that is
oil prices which even since last October have come down about
$20 a barrel," Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist, told reporters
on a conference call.
While high prices are old news in hot markets like Toronto
and Vancouver, overbuilding looms as a growing concern in cooler
markets as declines in oil and other commodity prices hurt
Canada's economy.
"The evidence of overbuilding has increased since the
previous assessment in Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Ottawa due
to either higher vacancy rates, high inventory of new and unsold
units, or a combination of both," Dugan said in the report,
noting Calgary's vacancy rate had risen to 5.3 percent in
December 2015 from 1.4 percent a year earlier.
Canada's housing market had boomed since 2009, prompting
concerns about a bubble in Toronto and Vancouver, but the drop
in some markets and a plateau in others has created what
policymakers have called a three-speed market.
When four factors - overheating, price acceleration,
overvaluation and overbuilding - were considered, Toronto,
Calgary, Regina and Saskatoon showed strong evidence of
problematic conditions, the report said.
Edmonton was upgraded to join Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal and
Quebec City as markets showing moderate evidence of problems.
Canada's overall housing market showed low evidence of
overheating, price acceleration and overbuilding, and only
moderate evidence of overvaluation, unchanged from three months
ago, the report showed.
Economists have been divided over whether the long housing
boom would result in a U.S.-style crash in prices or simply a
moderation. Analysts said it is difficult to cool some markets
without hurting those that are already slowing.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Will Dunham and
Meredith Mazzilli)