OTTAWA Feb 12 Canadian home prices edged down in January for a second month in a row, with prices down in a number of cities, including Toronto, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Friday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices dipped 0.1 percent in January from a month earlier. Prices were still up 5.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)