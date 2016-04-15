(Adds details from report)
TORONTO, April 15 Canadian home prices rose in
March, buoyed by strength in the Vancouver market, the
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on
Friday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.8
percent last month from February and increased 7.0 percent from
a year earlier.
This was the largest annual increase since December 2011.
The month-to-month rise was the sharpest for a March since 2008.
Prices were up on the month in six of the 11 metropolitan
markets surveyed.
The gain came mostly from a 2.8 percent jump in Vancouver,
where the region's Real Estate Board reported the
highest-selling March since it began tracking this data, on the
heels of a record February.
Prices were up 0.9 percent in Montreal and 0.3 percent in
Toronto.
The biggest drop was 3.1 percent in Halifax. In Calgary,
prices fell 0.3 percent, their sixth consecutive monthly
decline.
For Vancouver, March was the 15th consecutive month without
a decline.
Analysts have debated whether Vancouver's lofty price
increases are sustainable or whether overseas buyers are
boosting them.
Canada's housing market growth has been robust in the years
since the global financial crisis, in part because of low
borrowing costs. But a more varied market has emerged recently,
with price gains continuing in the hot markets of Toronto and
Vancouver, while the energy-sensitive regions have slowed and
the rest of the country has plodded along.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)