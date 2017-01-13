TORONTO Jan 13 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said the government is not considering any additional
measures to tighten housing finance rules "at this stage" but is
monitoring the market to ensure risk levels are appropriate.
"We continue to monitor the housing market to make sure the
risks are appropriate for the market. We don't have any measures
under consideration at this stage but we will continue to
monitor to ensure the housing market is stable and that people
are protected in their important investment," Morneau told
reporters in Toronto after meeting with private-sector
economists in preparation for the federal budget.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)