OTTAWA, March 21 Canadian Finance Minister Bill
Morneau is committed to working with provinces to tackle housing
affordability, a spokeswoman for Morneau said on Tuesday in
response to a request from Ontario that Ottawa do more to clamp
down on speculation in Canada's hot housing market.
Listing the measures already announced by Morneau to cool
the housing market, spokeswoman Annie Donolo said in an email
the government believes all Canadians deserve access to housing
that they can afford, but did not say anything about new
measures Ottawa might be considering.
In a letter to Morneau, Ontario Finance Minister Charles
Sousa urged the federal government to consider options to
improve housing affordability beyond the measures Morneau
announced last year to cool housing. The letter, provided by
Sousa's office, was dated March 17.
