* Sales rise in October, build on September uptick

TORONTO Nov 15 Sales of existing homes in Canada rose in October to the highest level since January, boosting forecasts for national resale activity for 2011 and confirming Canada's housing market remains robust.

National sales of existing homes rose 1.2 percent in October from the previous month, building on September's 2.5 percent gain, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said sales activity was up 8.5 percent above October 2010, reflecting weakened activity one year ago and a pickup in activity after a mid-year lull.

CREA said the national average price in October rose 5.5 percent from a year earlier to just under C$362,899 ($356,000), the smallest increase since January.

The monthly rise in sales resulted in a tighter national housing market that remains firmly planted in balanced territory, CREA said. The national sales-to-new listings ratio, a measure of market balance, stood at 53.4 percent in October, up from 52.8 percent in September.

($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)