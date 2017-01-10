OTTAWA Jan 10 Canadian housing starts rose more sharply than expected in December and November home construction was revised higher, the federal housing agency said on Tuesday in a report that suggested the long housing boom may not yet be over.

Housing starts rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 207,041 units in December from an upwardly revised 187,273 units in November, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected starts to rise to a 195,000 unit pace. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)