TORONTO, June 10 Canadian housing starts jumped much more than expected in May from April, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said on Monday, in the latest report to suggest the economy is gaining momentum in the second quarter.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 200,178 units in May, an increase from 175,922 in April. The April figure was revised upward. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 178,100 starts in May.