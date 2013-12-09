Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
TORONTO Dec 9 Canadian housing starts fell slightly more than expected in November, according to data released on Monday.
Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 192,235 units last month, down from 198,161 in October, and below analysts' expectations for 195,000.
Housing starts in October were initially reported as 198,282.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, cut total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink by 1 percent in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.