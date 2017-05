TORONTO Oct 14 Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 0.8 percent in September from August, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, were up 4.2 percent from September 2015, while its Canadian home price index was up 14.4 percent in September compared with the year before. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)