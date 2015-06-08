TORONTO, June 8 Canadian housing starts jumped much more than expected in May from April, a report from the national housing agency showed on Monday, suggesting the country's post-crisis housing boom still has momentum.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 201,705 units in May from an upwardly revised 183,329 in April. Forecasters had expected 185,000 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson, Editing by Franklin Paul)