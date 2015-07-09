TORONTO, July 9 Canadian housing starts rose more than expected in June from May, a report from the national housing agency showed on Thursday, suggesting the country's post-crisis housing boom still has momentum.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 202,818 units in June from a downwardly revised 196,981 units in May. Forecasters had expected 190,000 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)