TORONTO Oct 8 Canadian housing starts unexpectedly jumped in September from August, a report from the national housing agency showed on Thursday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 230,701 in September from a downwardly revised 214,255 in August. Forecasters had expected 200,000 starts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson Editing by W Simon)