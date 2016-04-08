TORONTO, April 8 Canadian housing starts fell by less than expected in March from a month earlier, a report from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 204,251 units in March from an upwardly revised 219,077 units in February. Forecasters had expected 190,000 starts.

