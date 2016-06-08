OTTAWA, June 8 Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in May from the month before, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 188,570 units last month from a downwardly revised 191,388 in April. May's figure was short of economists' expectations for 190,000. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)