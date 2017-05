OTTAWA, July 11 Canadian housing starts rose much more than expected in June from May, bolstered by apartment construction in the province of Ontario, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 218,333 in June, up from a revised 186,709 in May. Economists had forecast 190,000 starts in June. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)