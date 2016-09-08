TORONTO, Sept 8 Canadian housing starts fell in August compared with July, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 182,703 units in August from a 194,663 rate in July. Multiple urban starts fell by 7.3 percent to 111,378 units, while single-detached urban starts dropped by 3.7 percent to 56,501 units. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)