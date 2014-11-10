BRIEF-Reliance Capital says unit Reliance Home Finance on track for exchange listing
* All shareholders of co to receive 1 free share of Reliance Home Finance for every 1 share held in co as part of listing proposal
OTTAWA Nov 10 Canadian housing starts unexpectedly cooled in October, while the previous month was revised slightly higher, data showed on Monday.
A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts declined to 183,604 units last month from an revised 197,355 units in September.
That fell short of analysts' forecasts for 200,000. September was originally reported as 197,343. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, the world's largest miner said on Wednesday, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.