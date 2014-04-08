TORONTO, April 8 Canadian housing starts fell
more than expected in March, according to data released on
Tuesday that was likely to underscore expectations the country's
housing market is stabilizing.
A report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp showed
the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell
to 156,823 units last month from a downwardly revised 190,639 in
February, below economists' forecast for 191,000 in March.
February's housing starts were originally reported as
192,094 units.
