TORONTO Oct 13 Canada's finance minister said he would continue to stay focused on the country's housing market, but that the government does not have more measures to be announced imminently following steps to shore up the market earlier this month.

"We announced what we intended to announce in those measures," Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters. "We don't have any other measures that we're waiting to announce, but we will remain vigilant in watching the market to ensure that it is stable for the long-term." (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)