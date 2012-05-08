* Regulator says indebted households vulnerable to shocks
* Low rates could encourage more household debt
* Sets sights on reform of insurance sector
OTTAWA, May 8 Continued low interest rates in
Canada could prompt households to take on even more debt at a
time when the economy is less resilient to external shocks, the
country's banking watchdog said in a report on Tuesday.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions
(OSFI) included the warning in a report on its plans and
priorities, which contains a discussion of key risks to the
stability of the financial system.
"Elevated household debt levels not only make households
vulnerable to adverse shocks but continued low interest rates
could encourage even higher household indebtedness for a period
of time," the report said.
The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate unchanged
since September 2010 at 1 percent and has signaled it may need
to raise rates, without giving guidance on the timing of such a
move.
OSFI also suggested that pulling back aggressively on
spending could be bad news for the economy, described as "less
robust and less resilient to adverse shocks compared to the last
recession."
"Consumers themselves could become a source of negative
domestic influence if they take action to rein in spending to
address their indebtedness."
The report said OSFI and Canadian banks may need to devote
more resources in the year ahead to strengthening financial
regulation and monitoring their implementation and impact on
banking behavior.
The regulator also plans to turn its attention to insurance
companies, which will include new capital requirements, enhanced
supervision and disclosure requirements.