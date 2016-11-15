OTTAWA Nov 15 Canadian home prices rose in October from a month earlier as prices continued to soar in Ontario, the most populous province, while Vancouver prices fell for the first time in almost two years, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Tuesday.

The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.3 percent last month from September. Prices were up 11.8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)