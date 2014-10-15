TORONTO Oct 15 Canadian home prices rose in
September and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation
accelerated, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price
Index showed on Wednesday.
The index, which measures price changes for repeat sales of
single-family homes, showed national home prices rose 0.3
percent last month, exceeding the historical average for
September.
Prices were up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, a pickup
from August's 5.0 percent price gain.
