TORONTO, March 9 Canadian housing starts fell much more sharply than expected in February, while January numbers were revised slightly lower, data showed on Monday.

A report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corp showed the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 156,276 units last month from a downwardly revised 187,025 in January. That fell short of the 180,000 economists had expected. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)