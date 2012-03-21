* Index up 0.6 pct as predicted; eighth monthly gain
* January rise revised to 0.4 pct from 0.7 pct
* Stock market recovery after eight falls gives boost
OTTAWA, March 21 A stock market recovery helped
propel Canada's composite leading index to its eighth
consecutive monthly rise in February, Statistics Canada said on
Wednesday.
The February gain was 0.6 percent, exactly as forecast in a
Reuters survey of analysts. However, the federal agency revised
down January's rise to 0.4 percent from 0.7 percent.
"The financial components had the largest gains in the
month, with the stock market recovering after eight monthly
declines and the money supply component continuing to expand,"
Statscan said.
The housing index fell after five monthly gains, and sales
of furniture and appliances also declined. But in addition to
financial components, there were rises in manufacturing, the
U.S. leading indicator, and household demand for other durable
goods, supported by autos.